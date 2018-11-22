Seth Meyers Knows Why Trump Is ‘Pissed’ at Sean Hannity

Last week, The Daily Beast reported that President Donald Trump does not revere Sean Hannity as much as the Fox News host would have you believe. According to three separate sources, Trump has mocked Hannity behind his back for being a “suck-up” and called his softball questions “dumb.”

On Wednesday night, Seth Meyers suggested one explanation for why Trump has soured on his most loyal defender.

“No one has parlayed the presidency into less impressive celebrity friends,” the Late Night host said, contrasting Trump’s late-night phone calls with “the human embodiment of a Christmas ham” with John F. Kennedy’s tryst with Marilyn Monroe.

“Now I think I know what Hannity did to anger Trump,” Meyers said, raising once again one of the strangest things the Fox host has done on his show. Dating back more than a year now, Hannity has “spent hours on his show defending Trump from one especially salacious rumor about a certain sex act in a Moscow hotel room.”

After playing an unnervingly long montage of Hannity dismissing the stories about “prostitutes,” “hookers” and “urinating on beds,” Meyers expressed his disbelief that the host would essentially help spread “the single most embarrassing rumor about his friend the president.”

“I mean, now I know why Trump is mad at him,” he continued. “Or should I say pissed?”

Ultimately, Meyers used the anecdote about Hannity to demonstrate that there is “only one way to ensure that Trump will stand by you no matter what, and that’s simple: to pay him off.” That is the only reasonable explanation for why the president has decided to stand by Saudi Arabia after it facilitated the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

“That is not America first,” Meyers said. “That’s Saudi Arabia first.”

“This guy is George Orwell’s worst nightmare, including the fact that his brain stopped developing in 1984,” he continued. “The president is an authoritarian who demands loyalty and punishes his enemies. He’ll turn on even the people closest to him. But he’ll stand by you if you shower him with gold. Also known as…”

Cue Sean Hannity: “Golden showers.”