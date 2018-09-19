Seth Meyers has made his name by taking “A Closer Look” at the biggest political stories of the day, often spending more than 12 minutes delving into one particular topic. But Stormy Daniels’ description of Donald Trump’s penis from her upcoming book Full Disclosure was too much for him.

In an excerpt released by The Guardian on Tuesday, Daniels writes of the president of the United States, “He knows he has an unusual penis. It has a huge mushroom head. Like a toadstool… I lay there, annoyed that I was getting fucked by a guy with Yeti pubes and a dick like the mushroom character in Mario Kart.”

After reading that quote aloud, the Late Night host said, “So for once, I’m gonna say let’s not take a closer look.”

“That’s a joke about the news,” Meyers continued. “You might be saying, ‘How dare you make a joke about a penis looking like a video game character.’ That’s the fucking news right now.”

“My head’s not in the gutter,” he added. “It’s in the news, which is in the gutter.”

In response to the uproar over that passage from the book, Daniels’ lawyer Michael Avenatti tweeted on Tuesday, “The most important thing about @stormydaniels book is not the description of her sex with Mr. Trump. It is instead her description of her life and role as a modern woman unafraid to speak truth to power. I am proud to call her my client and my friend.”