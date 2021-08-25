Seth Meyers Mocks Cuomo’s Self-Righteous Farewell Address

Seth Meyers on Tuesday poked fun at former Democratic New York Governor Andrew Cuomo following his resignation due to an investigation that found he sexually harassed eleven women.

Earlier this month, Cuomo had announced that his last day in office would be Tuesday, although he insisted he would have beaten impeachment charges had they been filed.

In his farewell address on Monday, Cuomo said he was treated unfairly in light of the allegations, which resulted in a “political and media stampede.”

“Yeah, what kind of white man whose dad was also governor only gets ten years in office,” Meyers said sarcastically.

Cuomo’s father, Mario Cuomo, was the Empire State’s governor for twelve years in the 1980s and 1990s.

Hours before Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul was sworn-in as Cuomo’s replacement, the outgoing governor granted clemency to six people.

In addition, Meyers joked, he “issued one pardon, and—this is weird—it was for future Andrew Cuomo.”

Although now a private citizen, Cuomo is still under criminal investigation over the sexual-harassment allegations. Authorities are also investigating whether Cuomo covered up the number of COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes, and whether he misused state resources to write and publicize a book about leadership during the pandemic.