Seth Meyers Mocks ‘Fox News Freakout’ Over Hillary Clinton ‘Collusion’

On Thursday night, Seth Meyers went inside the “alternate reality where Trump actually isn’t president” that many Fox News viewers are currently experiencing.

After playing a clip of Trump’s recent boasts about his Ivy League education and “one of the great memories of all time,” the Late Night host said, “to be fair, you might also have an inflated ego if there was a whole TV channel dedicated to showering you with praise.”

“Ugh, usually when you see an old dude slobber that much, he has a nurse with him,” Meyers said of Lou Dobbs’ fawning interview with the president this week.

Because Trump has been “massively unpopular” and “dogged” by the Russia scandal, Meyers said when Fox isn’t interviewing Trump, they are “much more interested in talking about the candidate who didn’t win the election: Hillary Clinton.”

“In particular, they’ve tried to dredge up a series of debunked and overblown stories to muddy the water and make it seem like it was actually Hillary who colluded with Russia,” Meyers said. He highlighted how one phrase has dominated Fox News programming in recent weeks: “The real Russia story.”

Behind this latest “Fox News freakout,” he explained, is the report that Clinton’s campaign and the DNC helped fund the research that led to the infamous Russia dossier on Trump. And “there is no one more obsessed” with the specific allegations in the dossier than Sean Hannity, a bizarre trend Meyers first pointed out in July.

“Yeah, who would be dumb enough to repeat such an embarrassing rumor?” the host asked. “I mean, besides BMW Frankenstein here.”

“Fox News would much rather talk about Hillary than Donald Trump,” Meyers said. “That’s because the right in the Trump era doesn’t have coherent principles or an ideology, it just has enemies, which is why they prefer to inhabit an alternate reality where Hillary Clinton is president.”