Every time Fox News tries to make Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez look bad it somehow blows up in their face.

It happened last July when Sean Hannity put the New York Democrat’s progressive platform on his screen in an attempt to scare viewers. “Pretty much!” she tweeted along with the screenshot. Later that same month, Fox & Friends interviewed a writer for The Daily Caller who attended one of Ocasio-Cortez’s rallies and reported back about the horrors of her promises of free health care and education for children. “If you’re not really paying attention to how they’re going to pay for it, or the rest of that, it’s easy to fall into that trap and say, ‘My kids deserve this,’” the woman said.

This week, after Ocasio-Cortez and her fellow freshmen Democratic House members arrived in Washington, it happened again.

As Seth Meyers laid out toward the end of his latest “A Closer Look” segment on President Donald Trump’s post-midterms funk, “One of the keys to the Democrats’ success is that they ran on an agenda focused on issues like health care and now they’ll have power to pass bills in the House like Medicare for All,” something that “has right-wing Fox News pundits like Laura Ingraham freaking out.”

On her show Tuesday night, Ingraham described Ocasio-Cortez and other Democratic women of color elected the week before as representing “some of the most radical views in Congress.” What followed was a bullet-point list of those views, which included “free college for all,” “free health care for all,” “Abolish ICE” and a “green new deal.”

“Wait, they’re trying to scare us with free health care?” Meyers asked incredulously. “You know an idea is popular when even Fox News can’t make it sound bad. What’s next, these radical socialists are proposing crazy new ideas like free pizza, a trunk full of gold, Hamilton tickets and a kiss from Ryan Gosling?”

Or as Ocasio-Cortez tweeted Wednesday morning, “Oh no! They discovered our vast conspiracy to take care of children and save the planet.”