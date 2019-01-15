Seth Meyers spent most of his first “A Closer Look” segment of the week going through the latest revelations about Trump and Russia. But before he got there, he couldn’t help but spend just a few minutes on the fast food feast the president had with the Clemson University football champions at the White House Monday night.

While Trump’s government shutdown has driven federal workers to show up at food banks by the hundreds, “that’s not the food Trump was concerned with today,” the Late Night host explained.

Early in the day, Trump told reporters that he would be serving the team “McDonald’s, Wendy’s and Burger Kings with some pizza,” adding, “I would think that’s their favorite food.”

“No, dude, I think that’s your favorite food,” Meyers replied. “He thinks he’s being so sly. ‘Normally, I would have salad for dinner on Monday, but they told me they only eat every fast food!’”

Meyers also made sure to highlight the fact that Trump said “Burger Kings” plural instead of Burger King. “Does he think there’s more than one?” the host asked. “I think it’s safe to say that had he lost the election, The Burger Kings would have been the name of the food show Trump hosted with Guy Fieri.”

Earlier in his monologue, the host joked that the Clemson players “couldn’t wait to get back home and tell their families they got to go into the house Barack Obama used to live in.”

What Meyers didn’t mention, perhaps because it wasn’t revealed until after he taped his show, was that Trump perhaps only decided to feed the players fast food because he was paying for it himself.

“Because the Democrats refuse to negotiate on border security, much of the residence staff at the White House is furloughed,” deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley said in a statement. “So the president is personally paying for the event to be catered with some of everyone's favorite fast foods.”