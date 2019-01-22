“We voted for Trump and got Jeb!” Ann Coulter tweeted over the weekend, attacking the president for supposedly offering “amnesty” to DREAMers. Seth Meyers knows how much that must hurt Trump.

“Wow! She compared him to Jeb Bush, his nemesis from the primaries!” the Late Night host said on Monday. “Trump prides himself on being a master negotiator. Here is actual footage of Jeb Bush’s most successful negotiation,” he added, cutting the Florida Republican’s infamous “please clap” moment.

“Of course, the comparison is ridiculous,” Meyers continued. “It’s not like Trump has ever asked a crowd to give him a standing ovation.” After playing a clip of the president doing just that, he added, “Oh my god, it’s happening, he’s turning into Jeb! Soon he’s going to start wearing glasses and getting trapped in his own hoodie.

The larger question is why someone like Ann Coulter has such “tremendous sway” over the president of the United States. It was threats from Coulter that led Trump to shut the government down over his demand for a border wall in the first place. After her latest tweet about “amnesty,” Meyers said Trump “scrambled to make her happy” by tweeting, “No, Amnesty is not part of my offer.”

“Man, why is he so subservient to her?” Meyers asked. “Does she have a different pee tape?”

Later, the host issued a warning of sorts to Democrats: “You can’t negotiate with someone who doesn’t know anything, who changes his mind constantly and who lives in fear of Ann Coulter’s Twitter account.”