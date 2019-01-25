Seth Meyers Nails ‘Billionaire’ Wilbur Ross for Shutdown Blunder

Towards the end of his “A Closer Look” segment on Thursday night, after breaking down President Trump’s surrender to Nancy Pelosi and the latest White House tell-all from former adviser Cliff Sims, Seth Meyers arrived at an interview Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross gave to CNBC earlier in the day.

Calling Ross one of the many “shitty” bosses in the administration, Meyers recapped the comments he made about the furloughed federal workers, who he assured would “eventually” get paid.

“And again, remember, this man is a billionaire,” the Late Night host reminded his audience.

After he was informed that some worked have been visiting homeless shelters to get food, Ross said, “I know they are, and I don’t really quite understand why, because as I mentioned before, the obligations they would take in borrowing from a bank or credit union are in effect federally guaranteed.”

“Never take financial advice from someone who appears next to a stock ticker,” Meyers advised. “He does not have your best interest at heart.”

The host imagined Ross arching his fingers like Mr. Burns and saying, “Now if you’ll excuse me, my riches.”