Seth Meyers Nails Sean Hannity’s ‘Lock Her Up’ Amnesia

Seth Meyers returned from a two-week vacation on Monday and spent most of the first “A Closer Look” back running through the lowlights of Donald Trump’s trip to the United Kingdom. But the Late Night host also spent some time focusing on the ongoing troubles that the president faces now that he’s back home.

In the face of “increasing calls” for Trump’s impeachment, Meyers noted that some Democratic leaders—in particular House Speaker Nancy Pelosi—have been “resistant” to the idea. Instead of impeaching the president, Pelosi reportedly told her colleagues she wants to “ see him in prison.”

“What does that mean?” the host asked. “If you think there’s enough evidence to put him in jail, then there’s enough evidence for him to lose his job. If you caught an employee stealing cash from the register, you wouldn’t say, ‘You’ll go to jail for this! But until that day, I’ll see you at the company picnic.’”

Meyers found nothing “shocking” about the fact that Trump and his allies have used the opportunity to attack Pelosi. “You call her ‘Nervous Nancy?’” he asked. “You sweat like a high school sophomore who crapped his pants in math class and just got called to the chalkboard.”

But that was nothing compared to Fox News host Sean Hannity who, “without a hint of irony,” said this of Pelosi’s comments: “Based on no actual crimes, she wants a political opponent locked up in prison. Umm, that happens in banana republics. Beyond despicable behavior.”

“Hey, man, where were you during all those ‘lock her up’ chants?’” Meyers asked. “Oh yeah, you were at those rallies!” Showing a photo of Hannity and Trump on stage together, he added, “I mean, look at these two. This looks like the end of one of those fundraisers where they auction off a date with two bachelors nobody wants to bid on.”