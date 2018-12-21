Seth Meyers Recaps ‘Political Genius’ Trump’s Disastrous 2018

Like most late-night hosts, Seth Meyers typically focuses his jokes on the news of the day. But in his final “A Closer Look” segment of 2018, he decided to take a big step back and examine just how terrible this year has been for President Donald Trump.

Meyers began with an interview CNN’s Jake Tapper conducted with Trump’s “creepiest aide” Stephen Miller at the very beginning of the year. During that interview, Miller repeatedly described his boss as a “political genius.”

“Hey, maybe some of Trump’s supporters still thought he was a genius,” the Late Night host said, “and yet, in the almost 12 months since that comment, Trump has rambled at length about how people in Finland rake the floors of the forest, left an umbrella outside when he couldn’t figure out how to close it, got on Air Force One with toilet paper stuck to his shoe,” and called Hurricane Florence “tremendously big and tremendously wet.”

“As we’ve learned this year, the president is just a weird, weird man,” Meyers said. “He’s like a space alien with a head injury who just took his first bong rip.”

But, he added, “you’d think a political genius could at least figure out how to deliver on the one thing he repeatedly told his supporters he would absolutely do, and that’s build the wall.” Now, the country is on the verge of a government shutdown because the president couldn’t get his Republican-led Congress to give him the funding.

“Because he knows he’s never going to get any money for his wall, he’s been lying and claiming he’s already building it just by putting up some fencing with existing money,” Meyers said. The host also went after outgoing Republican Speaker Paul Ryan for “scrambling” to find him the funds—“a fitting end to Paul Ryan’s career.”

“Ryan has spent all year loyally serving Trump and ignoring his many abuses of power, even openly admitting he doesn’t pay attention to Trump’s scandals,” he continued. In his farewell address, Ryan decried America’s “broken politics,” but as Meyers put it, he’s the one who “spent two years ignoring Trump’s many scandals and actively praising Trump in truly absurd ways.”

Later, Meyers concluded, “Trump is in serious legal jeopardy just as Democrats prepare to take over the House and he’s hoping he can salvage his presidency by threatening a shutdown over his wall. I’m not saying he’s scared, but his pants are…”

Cut to Trump: “Tremendously wet.”