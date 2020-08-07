Seth Meyers Reveals Trump’s ‘Loveless Marriage’ With ‘Fox & Friends’

One night after he broke down the most absurd moments from President Donald Trump’s interview with Axios’ Jonathan Swan, Seth Meyers shifted over to the other end of the spectrum.

While the Axios interview “could have doubled as an intake exam at a psych ward,” the Late Night host said Trump “rushed back to the friendly confines of Fox News,” where the hosts “let him get away with any lie no matter how outrageous.”

In fact, the blatantly false claim children are “nearly immune” to COVID-19 that prompted Facebook to finally take down a piece of Trump campaign content was originally made by the president on Fox & Friends. The hosts of that show didn’t even bat an eye.

“When the topic of the coronavirus came up, you know the deadly plague that’s currently killing over a thousand Americans per day, Trump repeated one of his most sociopathic lies,” Meyers explained, cutting to the clip of the president saying that he believes the virus “will go away like things go away.”

“Is he talking about a pandemic or a summer romance?” Meyers asked, imagining Trump as Danny Zuko from Grease. “Seriously, stop saying stuff like that. You’ve been saying it for six months and it’s been both wrong and dangerous.”

Then he moved on to those Fox & Friends hosts who failed to challenge the president in any way. “Seriously, you can tell how much easier the Fox interview was than the Axios interview just from their faces,” Meyers said. “The Fox & Friends look like vacant spouses in a loveless marriage who stopped feeling anything years ago.”

“I mean, look at them,” he continued. “They look like they just caught a glimpse of their reflection in a window holding a bunch of shopping bags from Saks Fifth Avenue, thinking, ‘All the Fendi bags in Manhattan won’t fill the hole inside of me.’”

