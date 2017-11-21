Seth Meyers Rips Kellyanne Conway and Trump’s ‘Gross and Cynical’ Roy Moore Stance

Seth Meyers began his “A Closer Look” segment on Monday’s Late Night by examining President Trump’s bizarre Twitter attacks on LaVar Ball, the outspoken father of the NBA’s Lonzo Ball and UCLA player LiAngelo Ball, who was one of three U.S. players detained in China for shoplifting.

“So now, the list of people Trump has attacked includes black NFL athletes, black college basketball players, a black congresswoman and a mayor who’s a woman of color,” Meyers said. “And who’s on the list of people Trump hasn’t attacked? Dictators, Nazis and an accused sexual predator who cosplays as creepy Yosemite Sam.”

He was, of course, talking about Alabama’s GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore, about whom Trump has been entirely silent while he did find time to tweet nasty comments about the allegations against Democratic Sen. Al Franken.

“Now, as we said last week, Franken’s actions are horrifying,” Meyers said, quoting his previous piece about the scandal. “And while he has apologized, he’ll still have to pay the consequences.” On the latest allegation against Franken, he added, “You know it’s bad when you’re the grossest thing at a state fair.”

From there, Meyers reiterated that sexual harassment should be a “non-partisan issue,” saying, “it’s gross and cynical to exploit it for political gain while you refuse to condemn the abusers in your own party.”

Earlier in the day, The Daily Beast reported that Steve Bannon, Kellyanne Conway and others have been privately lobbying Trump to stay silent on Moore. Conway did so publicly on Fox & Friends Monday morning, saying, “We want the votes in the Senate to get this tax bill through.”

“So according to Kellyanne Conway, there is now a lower bar of entry for the Senate than a mall in Alabama,” Meyers said.