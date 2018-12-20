“All of President Trump’s biggest scams are crumbling on him,” Seth Meyers said Wednesday night. And after ticking through the demise of his “fake charity” and his former national security adviser’s criminality, the Late Night host arrived at perhaps the “biggest scam” of all: the wall.

“Trump wanted $5 billion for a pointless border wall to enforce his racist immigration policies,” Meyers said, “but he was too incompetent to figure out how to get it.”

It all started during last week’s Oval Office meeting, when Trump first agreed to take the blame for a government shutdown if Congress did not agree to fund the wall. “He started the meeting by calling it a ‘Pelosi shutdown’ and ended it by calling it ‘my shutdown,’” Meyers said. By Tuesday of this week, Sarah Huckabee Sanders was indicating that the White House was ready to back down from that promise.

“She went on Fox News and said both that the White House was negotiating with Congress over funding for the border and also, they already have the money so they don’t need it,” the host explained. “Wait, you do?” he asked. “Then why are you asking Congress for it and why are you threatening a government shutdown? You’re like a loan shark who doesn’t need the money back.”

In response to a reporter who asked Sanders if she’s “done the math” on using the savings from the USMCA trade deal to pay for the wall, Meyers said, “Of course the math doesn’t make any sense. The only way Trump’s ever going to get that wall is if he builds it with the portraits he bought with his charity money.”