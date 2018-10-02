Seth Meyers dug into President Donald Trump’s latest “surreal” press conference on Monday. The event was intended to focus on his new NAFTA deal, but “as multiple female reporters tried to ask him” about his embattled Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, Trump “shot them down in super-demeaning and sexist ways,” the Late Night host said.

Most unnerving was Trump’s interaction with ABC News reporter Cecilia Vega, who corrected him when he suggested she was “shocked” he called on her. “That’s OK, I know you’re not thinking. You never do,” the president told her. Later in the day, the White House actually edited the official transcript to soften the remark.

“I mean, how much a sexist dick can you possibly be?” Meyers asked. “It’s almost like he saw someone else getting attention for acting like a maniac on TV,” he added, referring to Kavanaugh, “and thought, ‘I could top that.’”

At another point in the press conference, Trump accused Kavanaugh of having “difficulty” with alcohol as a young man. “Can you imagine, if I had, what a mess I’d be?” Trump, who does not drink, asked rhetorically. “I’d be the world’s worst.”

“What’s amazing about that joke is that inherent in the premise is Trump admitting that he already sucks,” Meyers responded. “That joke doesn’t work if everyone thinks Trump is a great president. He’s basically saying, ‘If you think I’m an asshole now, imagine if I had a few beers? I’d be a fucking nightmare.’”

And yet, of course, Trump’s “brief flicker of self-awareness” quickly evaporated and he went back to attacking the “loco” media. “I know Trump has never had a beer in his life,” Meyers said, “but he talks like a guy begging the bartender to give him back his keys.”