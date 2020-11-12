“Donald Trump and the Republican Party are not only refusing to concede a presidential election they clearly and decisively lost,” Seth Meyers said Wednesday night. “They’re acting as if Trump will remain in office despite the will of the people.”

But their desperation is hard to ignore. “The Trump team’s lies are so transparent,” the Late Night host added, “even Fox News cut away from one of their press conferences.”

The moment in question came on Monday evening when White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany baselessly accused Democrats of “welcoming fraud and welcoming illegal voting” and Fox host Neil Cavuto cut away to tell viewers he couldn’t “in good countenance continue showing you this” without evidence to back it up.

“Man, it’s rough when your most sycophantic supporters bail,” Meyers said, comparing it to “watching Smithers say, ‘Shut the fuck up, old man!’” to Mr. Burns.

On top of that, the host explained that during that same press conference, McEnany, “who incidentally gets paid with your tax dollars to show up and lie at Trump campaign events,” could not confirm that any specific fraudulent votes were cast in last week’s election. Instead, she pleaded for “patience.”

“I’m sorry, Donald Trump wants patience?” Meyers asked. “The least patient man on the face of the Earth? The guy who literally shoved his way to the front of a group of NATO leaders like a bridesmaid trying to catch a bouquet at a wedding? A man so patient he tried to close his umbrella once and then just left it on the stairs to the plane?”

Later he added, “Trump promised for months that this is exactly how he’d react if he lost. Now he’s doing it and shredding American democracy in the process. If anything, this might be the first time he’s delivering on what he promised.”