Seth Meyers could hardly wait to ridicule President Trump for his “disaster” of a campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, over the weekend. After running down stories about John Bolton and William Barr, the Late Night host finally arrived at the president’s latest “mosh pit-slash-group therapy session.”

“Never mind the fact that Tulsa is a coronavirus hotspot with spiking numbers that have alarmed local health officials,” Meyers said, “Trump disregarded that just to make himself feel better.” That made the fact that it backfired spectacularly all the more ironic.

After bragging that “over one million people” had RSVP’d to the big event, Trump arrived Saturday night to a mostly-empty arena. “Nobody’s ever heard numbers like this?” Meyers asked, mocking the president. “You know what number people have heard? 6,200, the actual number of people who showed up according to the fire marshall.”

The host also went after embattled Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale for “ramping up expectations” for the event and made fun of the president himself for promising there wouldn’t be an “empty seat” in the room.

“It’s too perfect,” Meyers said with a smile. “This is like if Babe Ruth had pointed to center field and then stepped into the box and fouled one off his ankle.” Showing photos of the stands, he added, “Wow, I’ve seen less empty seats at an improv show. And let’s be honest, Trump’s rallies are basically an improv show where he gives himself his own suggestion.”

“The arena wasn’t even one-third full,” he continued. “Trump staked his political fortunes and his ego on this rally and it was such a flop he even had to cancel a planned second speech to what they thought would be an overflow crowd outside.” Meyers joked that the president of the United States is now being treated like “the least popular band at Coachella.”

Finally, Meyers made fun of Trump for dramatically demonstrating his ability to drink a glass of water with one hand. “Seriously, has a president’s base ever set a lower bar?” he asked. “‘That arm works! That arm works!’”