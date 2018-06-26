Seth Meyers: Sarah Huckabee Sanders Isn’t the ‘Victim,’ the Child Hostages Are

It took Seth Meyers a while to arrive at Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ rough night out in Virginia during Monday’s “A Closer Look.” But once he got there, he didn’t hold back.

“So more than 2,000 children have been separated from their parents and the Trump administration is using them as leverage,” the Late Night host said. “And yet Trump officials always see themselves as victims.”

After recapping the story of how Sanders was asked to leave a restaurant over the weekend because of her association with the Trump administration, Meyers noted that in her response to the incident the press secretary said she “always tries to treat people respectfully.”

“Let’s see that respect in action,” he said, cutting to a clip of her cruelly mocking CNN’s Jim Acosta. “He can’t understand short sentences?” Meyers asked. “The guy you work for can’t remember anything unless is rhymes.”

“Now clearly, anyone who works for Donald Trump cares not one iota about civility,” Meyers said. “Donald Trump is the barefoot on an airplane of presidents.” He suggested that those who think not serving Sanders is “uncivil” should serve her “in the style that she serves the American people, with her dismissive expressions and low-energy attitude.”

And then there is Trump adviser Stephen Miller, who was allegedly driven out of a Mexican restaurant this past week with screams of “Fascist!”

“I get it,” Meyers said. “He’s the architect of Trump’s cruel immigration plan. There’s a lot to be said for publicly shaming him.” But instead of yelling at him, he said waiters at restaurants should respond to everything he says with, “I’m sorry, I don’t speak Spanish.”

“I’m not saying I want everyone who works for Trump to be kicked out every time they go to a restaurant,” the host concluded. “I just want them to worry that they will be for the entire meal. Because that is just a taste of the unease and dread so many people feel every day because of Trump’s policies.”