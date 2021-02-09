Seth Meyers Sends Off ‘True Crazy Person’ Lou Dobbs

On the eve of Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial, Seth Meyers dug into the various ways Republicans are attempting to defend his calls for violent insurrection—even as the former president himself refuses to denounce the “big lie” that drove his supporters to violence in the first place.

But while Trump is unlikely to face any major consequences for his actions, the same can’t be said for “one of his closest allies,” Lou Dobbs, whose Fox Business show was canceled last week following a $2.7 billion defamation lawsuit brought by the voting software company Smartmatic.

“Ah, wow, poor Lou Dobbs,” the Late Night host said in response. “What’s he going to do now, go back to standing outside Bob’s Big Boy?”

The jokes got a bit more pointed from there as Meyers called Dobbs a “true crazy person” who “slathered Trump with ridiculous praise” night after night on his show and who “repeated all kinds of deranged lies about everything from the election to antifa to migrant caravans.”

The host ultimately decided to “celebrate” the end of Dobbs’ career with “possibly the greatest and most embarrassing cable news clip of all time.” With that, he played the video of Dobbs trying and miserably failing to pronounce what might have read on his teleprompter as “Guadalajara.”

Laughing, Meyers added, “If your grandpa ever does that, make him chew a couple of aspirin while you call 911.”

