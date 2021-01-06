Seth Meyers Shames Mike Pence for Choosing Trump Over America

When his possibly illegal call with Georgia’s secretary of state came up empty this week, President Donald Trump has now turned his attention to his own vice president for help, declaring that Mike Pence “has the power to reject fraudulently chosen electors.”

“Now, to be clear, Pence has no power to just overturn the results despite Trump’s insistence on Twitter today,” Seth Meyers said during his latest “A Closer Look” segment on Tuesday. “No, he doesn’t,” the Late Night host added. “All Pence is supposed to do is count. Pence can’t change the results any more than Vanna White can change the phrase on the board.”

“Although, apparently, even counting is difficult for Pence,” he continued, pointing to a New York Times report that quoted someone close to the vice president who described his duties on Wednesday as “gut-wrenching, saying that he would need to balance the president’s misguided beliefs about government with his own years of preaching deference to the Constitution.”

“Which is like me saying it’s ‘gut-wrenching’ balancing my years preaching a healthy diet with my four-year-old’s desire to eat a thousand gummy worms,” Meyers joked. “But spare a thought for Mike Pence’s gut, because he’s really been through the ringer these past few years. And now he has to choose between the Constitution and a sleazy mafia don cold-calling election officials illegally, begging for votes like a telemarketer.”

During his final rally in Georgia Tuesday night, Trump appeared to threaten Pence, saying, “I hope Mike Pence comes through for us. If he doesn’t come through, I won’t like him quite as much.”

“I have a hard time believing Trump likes Pence even now,” Meyers said. “There’s no way those two have anything in common aside from their desperate desire to wield power at any cost.”

