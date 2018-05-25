Seth Meyers Slams Trump’s Embarrassing North Korea Fail: ‘He Had No Idea What He Was Doing’

The big summit between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un is off. And Late Night host Seth Meyers is not surprised.

“President Trump has spent weeks hyping his upcoming summit with North Korea,” Meyers said Thursday night. “He’s earned glowing praise from the media, chants of ‘Nobel’ from his crowds and his government even made a commemorative coin to mark the occasion.”

Meyers actually purchased one of those coins only to find out that Trump had cancelled what would have been a historic diplomatic meeting. And he acknowledged that was probably a mistake.

“I should have learned my lesson after I bought commemorative coins for the completed border wall, biggest inauguration ever, Anthony Scaramucci’s first 100 days on the job, cleared of all charges and People’s Sexiest Man Alive,” he joked.

The host went on to say that the decision to cancel the meeting “shouldn’t surprise anyone” given that the president received “backslaps from the media desperate to praise him for something, but repeatedly made clear he had no idea what he was doing.”

After showing a clip of Trump urging North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons during remarks at the White House earlier on Thursday, Meyers concluded, “Once again, Donald Trump is a teenager who didn’t prepare his oral report and is now stalling for the bell to ring.”