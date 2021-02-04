Seth Meyers Tears Apart Fox News Host’s ‘Racist’ Marjorie Taylor Greene Defense

After attempting to take aim at Joe Biden (sort of) earlier in the week, Seth Meyers took on an easier target Wednesday night: Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Specifically, the Late Night host focused on the “most vile defense” of the QAnon Congresswoman he’s heard so far. And it just happened to come from one of Fox News’ most prominent “straight news” anchors, Bill Hemmer.

Drawing a shocking false equivalence between Greene and Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar on Wednesday, Hemmer said, “One might be weird and kooky” while “the other is seen as racist.”

“Hm, one wants Medicare for All,” Meyers said of Omar, “and the other thinks Jewish space laser starts wildfires!” He added, “Seriously, what’s wrong with you? There’s no equivalence and any attempt to create one is disgusting and racist.”

“Greene has refused to apologize, despite sharing anti-Muslim and anti-Semitic posts, questioning whether a plane really crashing into the Pentagon on 9/11, suggesting that school shootings were faked, that Nancy Pelosi should be executed, that Barack Obama is a secret Muslim, that Muslims shouldn’t be allowed to serve at all in the government and, once again, that a JEWISH SPACE LASER STARTS WILDFIRES,” Meyers continued, laying out the content of the congresswoman’s offending statements in a way Fox News has been loathe to do while defending her.

“That’s way beyond ‘weird and kooky,’” the host added. “She’s not a member of the Addams Family, unless Uncle Fester believed that a JEWISH SPACE LASER STARTS WILDFIRES!”

“This is the bad-faith bullshit that right-wing media is full of because they have nothing else,” Meyers concluded.