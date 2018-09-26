Among the arguments Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh made to defend himself against allegations of sexual assault on Fox News Monday night was the assertion that he was a virgin until well after high school. Seth Meyers isn’t buying it.

“It does not matter if you were a virgin,” the Late Night host said at the end of his monologue Tuesday night. “You are being accused of sexual assault, not sexual intercourse. Those things have nothing to do with each other. It’s the same as saying, ‘I couldn’t have robbed that bank, I’m a virgin.’”

He added, “Devoting yourself to celibacy doesn’t mean you can’t be a sexual assaulter. Just ask thousands of priests.”

From there, Meyers asked, “Can we please dispense with the ritual of making your wife sit next to you while you deny sexual-assault allegations? It’s a horrible thing to do to a woman while you’re trying to prove you don’t do horrible things to women.” Putting a still of Ashley Kavanaugh and her husband on screen, he said, “Look at her. That’s the face of someone thinking about the guy she dated right before you and wondering if she still has his number.”

And if Kavanaugh is really trying to “distance himself from sexual assault,” Meyers suggested Fox News might not be “the place to hang out.” Because “usually when they interview someone accused of sexual assault, it’s for a job—shout-out Bill O’Reilly.”

“Going to Fox News to prove you’re not a pervert is like doing the word search to prove you’re smart,” he added.

Finally, Meyers debunked Kavanaugh’s assertion that he never drank so much that he couldn’t remember what happened. “How could you remember that you didn’t forget?” he asked. “That’s the whole point of forgetting.”