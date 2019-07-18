Seth Meyers Tears Into Cowardly Republicans Hiding from Racist Trump Tweets

After breaking down the media’s reaction to President Donald Trump’s latest racist comments about four Democratic congresswomen on Monday, Seth Meyers was back at it on Wednesday night. And this time, he took aim at the Republican lawmakers turning a blind eye.

“So Trump mounted a racist attack on four Democratic congresswomen of color and then defended that attack with lies about the congresswomen he was attacking,” the Late Night host said, “which of course gave Republicans the chance to courageously stand up to the president by pulling their favorite move: pretending they haven’t heard about it and desperately waiting for the elevator doors to close.”

While Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-TN) used the excuse that he was “out of town,” Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL) simply claimed he hadn’t read the tweets but would “check them out.”

“Man, what would Republicans in Congress do if the Capitol didn’t have elevators?” Meyers wondered. “They’d have to carry around houseplants just so they could hide behind them.”

“Also, can we please retire this ‘I haven’t seen the tweet’ excuse?” he added. “No one believes you.” It’s becoming “so absurd,” Meyers said, that one member of the Trump administration, Ken Cuccinelli, claimed not to have seen the tweets in question immediately after a CNN anchor read them aloud to him.

“You just heard it! She just read it to you!” Meyers said. “Republicans are like your friends who haven’t seen a TV show trying to avoid spoilers while they’re watching the show.”

As an aside, the host noted that Cuccinelli is the same GOP official who Donald Trump Jr. said looked like an “idiot” on live television during the 2016 Republican National Convention.

“Imagine how pathetic you have to be to take a job in the Trump administration after Donald Trump Jr. called you an idiot,” Meyers joked.