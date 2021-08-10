Seth Meyers Torches FL Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Bad Trump Impression

Seth Meyers had a lot to catch up on in his first show back after a two-week vacation Monday night, from new revelations about Donald Trump’s coup attempt to the latest dangerous developments in the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Even if you take Trump out of the equation, Republicans are all committed to the project and performance of Trumpism,” the Late Night host explained. “They’re desperate to mimic him. That’s why GOP politicians like Florida Governor Ron DeSantis are all trying to imitate Trump’s disastrous handling of the coronavirus pandemic.”

In fact, no one has gone farther down this road than DeSantis, who banned local communities and school districts from implementing mask mandates and has even threatened to withhold funding from schools that defy him. Then, in a press conference last week, he tried to blame Florida’s COVID crisis on immigrants.

“I’m no scientist, but I do have Google Maps on my phone and I’m pretty sure the border has nothing to do with the Florida COVID surge,” Meyers said. “Since the border is like a thousand miles from Florida.”

The host went on to say that he “feels bad” for the people of Florida, because “they’re not as lucky as we New Yorkers are, because our governor is beyond reproach!”

“What’s that?” he asked. “Oh really? A whole report? 168 pages? This is the first I’m hearing about it! Well, I watch CNN. Weeknight, 9 p.m. That’s his brother?!”

