On Tuesday morning, President Donald Trump praised his chief of staff John Kelly for firing White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman “like a dog.”

“This isn’t the first time Donald Trump has referred to firing and dogs in a tweet,” Seth Meyers said on his Late Night program. “He has done it multiple times, and it’s strange because most people when they think of dogs don’t think of firing them.”

In addition to his tweet about firing Omarosa “like a dog,” Trump has made similar comments about Glenn Beck, Chuck Todd, Bill Maher, Kristen Stewart and several others.

This led Meyers to a new segment called “Seth Fires a Dog,” in which he brought a real dog named Kevin on stage and fired him for being disobedient. “Kevin, I feel I have been very patient with you, but the reality is the quality of your work is not up to our standard,” the Late Night host said. “Not to mention, you won’t stay on your mark for this sketch.”

After the dog, whose actual name was Daphne, was escorted off of the stage, Meyers added, “We had our fun here, but in regards to this Omarosa business, let’s not forget that anyone who calls a black woman a dog is a racist with a rotted-out soul.”

During her press conference on Tuesday, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders insisted Trump’s tweet had “nothing to do with race, and everything to do with the president calling out someone’s lack of integrity.”