Seth Meyers Goes Off on Trump’s Tax Bill: The Worst ‘Christmas Gift’ for ‘Average’ Americans

“President Trump keeps insisting, despite all evidence to the contrary, that this tax bill will not be a boon to the richest Americans,” Seth Meyers said of the Republican Party’s big political victory on Wednesday. “In fact, in the spirit of the holiday season, he keeps calling it a Christmas gift to the middle class.”

Just as the Late Night host demonstrated on Monday how much the bill will “personally enrich” the president and his family, he set out Wednesday to show that the legislation is anything but a Christmas present to “average” Americans.

After Trump said he’s “bringing Christmas back” with the tax plan, Meyers shot back, “Christmas didn’t go anywhere! We’re all up to our necks in Christmas!” If Trump wants to bring a holiday back, he suggested Kwanzaa, because “that thing straight-up disappeared.”

Using a report from the Tax Policy Center that analyzed the bill, Meyers summed up the findings by saying, “If you’re rich, you’re getting a car for Christmas. And if you’re not, go ahead and wrap up a can of gas.”

Meanwhile, Trump continues to falsely insist that the tax plan will hurt his bottom line, telling supporters that he doesn’t “care” if he loses money because of it.

“Oh, we definitely believe that you don’t care,” Meyers said. “You are by far our most checked-out president. James Garfield worked harder than you after he was assassinated.”