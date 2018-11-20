President Donald Trump made a lot of news during his interview with Chris Wallace on Fox News Sunday this past weekend. But the one moment that caught Seth Meyers’ eye was when he attacked the Navy SEAL who led the raid that killed Osama bin Laden.

“The president is a conspiracy theorist who makes up cartoonish lies about everything from wildfires to immigration,” the Late Night host said near the end of his “A Closer Look” segment Monday night. “And when you call him out, he attacks you. Take retired Admiral William McRaven, a Navy SEAL who oversaw the raid that killed Osama bin Laden.”

When Wallace brought up McRaven’s criticisms of the way Trump treats the press, the president reflexively dismissed him as a “Hillary Clinton fan,” asking, “Wouldn’t it have been nice if we got Osama bin Laden a lot sooner than that?”

“You’re attacking him for not getting bin Laden sooner?” Meyers asked in disbelief. “Oh, because I could totally see you charging in there in your hat and your windbreaker swinging a rake like it’s a sword.”

At another point in the interview, Trump also made an odd joke about bin Laden’s Pakistan compound, saying he’s “seen nicer” mansions. “You can make this idiot a president and everything still comes back to real estate,” Meyers said.

“Only Donald Trump could make himself feel better by implying that he has a nicer house than Osama bin Laden,” he added, noting that it would be like saying, “You know, people make fun of my hair, but it’s much nicer than the Unabomber’s.”