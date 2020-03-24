Seth Meyers Unloads on Trump for Mocking Mitt Romney’s Coronavirus Quarantine

It seemed pretty weird when Seth Meyers delivered his most recent “A Closer Look” segment without a studio audience. Eleven days later, it got even weirder as Meyers brought his latest take on the novel coronavirus pandemic to viewers from an empty hallway in his house.

“It may be weird to do this from a hallway,” the Late Night host said. “But at least I’m not doing it from a public beach!”

Meyers caught his audience up on nearly every aspect of the crisis that he has missed over the past week, including the revelation that Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) had tested positive for COVID-19 after frequenting the Senate gym and pool while he was waiting for his test results. “What else did he do, lick every desk in the Senate chamber and shake hands with the Lincoln Memorial?” he asked.

But while Paul is so far the only member of the Senate to test positive, several others have entered self-quarantine, including Sen. Mitt Romney. Meyers played the clip of Trump finding out Romney had come in contact with someone who has the virus and responded by saying, “Gee, that’s too bad.” When a reporter asked the president if they detected “sarcasm” in his response, Trump said, “No, none whatsoever.”

“Oh no? That wasn’t sarcasm?” Meyers asked. “So you’re genuinely concerned about Romney’s well-being? Did you also send him a get-well card that said, ‘Ohhhh you’re sick??? I’m sooooooo soooorry!”

“That’s just a reminder that Donald Trump never passes up an opportunity to remind us that he is an awful person,” the host continued. “Even the midst of a global pandemic. It’s almost like he’s afraid we’ll forget. Like he’s worried if he’s too focused on solving the crisis people won’t remember that he’s the same ‘asshole’ who tweeted, ‘I’ve never seen a thin person drinking Diet Coke.’”

