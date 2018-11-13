Seth Meyers Unloads on Trump for Pushing ‘Voter Fraud’ Conspiracy

Seth Meyers finds nothing surprising about President Donald Trump’s brazen attempts to steal Florida’s two big statewide elections for Republicans.

On Monday, the Late Night host spent more than 12 minutes breaking down Trump’s history as a “lawless” “grifter,” eventually arriving at his response to the recounts underway in that state’s tight races.

“After Election Day officials were still counting mail ballots and provisional ballots, which is totally normal and happens in every election,” Meyers explained. But Trump and Republican Governor Rick Scott, who has a slight lead over Democratic Senator Bill Nelson, “have been lying and spreading baseless conspiracy theories about non-existent voter fraud.”

On Monday morning, Trump tweeted that the vote-counting should stop because the Republicans were leading, declaring, “Must go with Election Night!”

“Hey man, you don’t get to just stop counting the votes because you’re ahead,” the host shot back. “Trump’s like a guy who starts a game of ‘HORSE,’ scores one basket and then says, actually we were playing ‘H’ so I win.”

When Trump was asked by a reporter if he has evidence of voter fraud in Florida, the president replied, “I don’t know, you tell me.” To which Meyers responded, “Alright, we’ll tell you: No. You don’t have evidence of fraud in Florida.”