As Seth Rogen and his production company, Point Grey, feel their way through the novel coronavirus pandemic, one thing is certain: They won’t be taking their cues from Christopher Nolan.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Rogen quipped, “I’m waiting to see what Chris Nolan does... ‘WWCND’ is basically what we’re saying at all times. ‘What would Chris Nolan do?’”

THR’s interview, conducted via Zoom, happened to take place on the same day that Warner Bros. and Nolan confirmed that Tenet’s release, previously set for August, would be delayed for a third time. The decision followed widespread controversy over the film’s intended theatrical debut—which would have brought people into movie theaters at a time when indoor gatherings of more than a handful of people are still considered dangerous.

“For a while, it seemed like the answer was to kill his greatest fans,” Rogen told THR. “But that’s not the answer of today, it seems, so that’s good. But we have no idea. We don’t want to be the first to rush into anything.”

Rogen’s latest film, An American Pickle—based on a Simon Rich story about an immigrant who falls into a vat of pickles in the 1920s and awakens 100 years later, preserved by the brine—will premiere Thursday on HBO Max.

In the film, Rogen will play both the brine-soaked immigrant and his yuppie great-grandson, who lives in Brooklyn.

“It's about grief, ultimately," Rogen said. “It's a movie about loss, and about family, and about legacy.”