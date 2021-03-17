Seven Killed in Shootings at Atlanta Spas

At least seven people were killed Tuesday in separate shootings that hit three spas in the Atlanta area.

Two were killed at Young’s Asian Massage in Acworth, and one succumbed to wounds en route to a nearby hospital, police said. Two others were injured in the shooting, according to the Cherokee County sheriff’s office. The suspect is still at large, and the sheriff’s office has released an image of the suspect and his vehicle.

Roughly an hour later, four women were fatally shot at two spas on the same street in Atlanta, three at Gold Spa and one in Aroma Therapy Spa across the block. No suspects have been detained.

Authorities have not said if the shootings were connected.

Anti-Asian violence has risen over the past year, often in response to racist fears over the origin of the coronavirus pandemic.

This is a developing story...