Several Injured in ‘Obvious Terror Attack’ Near Vienna Synagogue: Officials

A shooting near a major synagogue in Vienna left several people wounded on Monday evening, Austrian police said.

“At the moment we assume there are several perpetrators. Unfortunately, there are also several injured, probably also dead,” Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said, calling the incident an “obvious terrorist attack.”

In a series of tweets, police in the Austrian capital said shots were fired in the Inner City district, confirming several people were injured and encouraging all residents to stay away from public places. It was not immediately clear how many people were injured or the state of their conditions, but authorities have stopped all public transportation into the city's first district—where the incident occurred—until further notice.

“Several shots fired in the central district of Vienna - there are injured people - Do not stay in public areas! Stay home!” police tweeted. “Again: DO NOT post videos and photos in social media, this endangers both emergency services and the civilian population!”

The shooting occurred just hours before Vienna was set to start its national lockdown at midnight, one of several European cities imposing the restriction to curtail the spread of the coronavirus.

Police have not confirmed the circumstances of the incident, but initial reports indicated that the Seitenstettengasse synagogue, the city’s main synagogue, was located on the same street as the shooting. Oskar Deutsch, the president of the Jewish Religious Community in Austria, said on Twitter that the shooting occurred “in the immediate vicinity” of the house of worship, which was already closed for the evening.

“It is not clear right now whether the main temple was the target,” Deutsch wrote, before asking residents to not spread misinformation and stay indoors.

According to the Associated Press, Austrian public broadcaster ORF reported that witnesses said the shots were fired shortly after 8 p.m. Austrian outlet APA also reported Monday that the country’s Interior Ministry said one attacker was killed while another could still be on the run.