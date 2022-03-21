Your Fave Scene-Stealers From ‘Bridgerton,’ ‘Sex Education,’ and ‘Shrill’ Will Star in a Movie Together

Kicking off the week with some good news, it was reported on Monday that everyone’s favorite scene-stealers from across the pond will be teaming up for a new film. Aimee Lou Wood, Lolly Adefope, and Bridgerton’s Lady Whistledown herself, Nicola Coughlan, are set to star in the British period comedy Seize Them!

Set during the Dark Ages, Seize Them! tells the story of an egomaniacal Medieval queen who is overthrown by revolutionaries. Wood, a standout star from Netflix’s (severely underrated) Sex Education, will play Queen Hagan. Coughlan, of Bridgerton and Derry Girls fame, is Humble Joan, the leader of the uprising.

When Queen Hagan becomes a sought-after fugitive, she enlists the help of a former servant played by Adefope, whose Shrill character Fran was a fan-favorite on the short-lived Hulu series, and a literal shit shoveler played by Nick Frost (Hot Fuzz). Together, the unlikely trio embarks on a perilous, hijinks-filled adventure to win Hagan back her throne. British actress Jessica Hynes is also appearing in the film.

Behind the scenes, New-Zealand-based Maori filmmaker Curtis Vowell (Baby Done) is directing with a script from Andy Riley (Veep). Seize Them! is produced by Damian Jones of Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie and Matthew James Wilkinson of Yesterday.

“We are very excited to be working with the funniest young actresses around today in Aimee, Lolly and Nicola as well as the epic Nick Frost and Jess Hynes,” Jones said in a statement. “Backed by one of the best distributors in the U.K. in Nigel Green and EFD, we feel privileged to be bringing this project to the big screen.”

There are no plans yet for a release date, but anyone familiar with the work of Wood, Coughlan, and Adefope will see the potential for laugh-out-loud hilarity promised simply by the presence of these three women on screen together, so we’ll be patiently staying tuned for updates.