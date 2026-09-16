PERILOUS WATERS Woman Lucky to Be Alive After Being Mauled in Shark Attack The attack occurred during a dolphin-spotting excursion about three miles offshore. Royal Bahamas Defence Force/via REUTERS

A woman had to be flown to hospital after a shark sank its teeth into her right ankle while she was out on a dolphin-spotting excursion. The 37-year-old, who has not been named publicly but is understood to be Australian, was with a group about three miles out from the Bahamian island of North Bimini when the attack took place around 5.30 p.m. local time on Monday. She suffered what has been described as “serious injuries.” She was immediately taken to a community clinic on the coast and then to a hospital on the main island of New Providence for further treatment. The Royal Bahamas Police Force said it is investigating the incident to establish what kind of shark may have attacked the woman. The island nation’s waters are home to roughly 40 different species, including bull sharks, hammerheads, and oceanic whitetips. Caribbean reef sharks are generally the most common and can reach lengths of 9 feet and weigh around 155 pounds.

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