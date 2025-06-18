First, there was Kylie Jenner, 27, who unexpectedly came clean about the work she had done to her body after years of fan speculation (and many denials). Now, longtime Shark Tank star Barbara Corcoran is following suit, which arguably takes more guts than Kylie’s confession, given the stigma around women and aging.

The real estate powerhouse took to Instagram to candidly share how she maintains her appearance at age 76, offering a detailed account with her 1.2M followers of the dozen-plus cosmetic procedures she has undergone, including three facelifts, a lower eyelid pinch, a brow lift, an eyelift, and a neck lift.

“Heard the cool kids were sharing their plastic surgery secrets,” Corcoran captioned the post, adding, “I woke up like this....swipe,” prompting fans to scroll to the next slide, where she used arrows and labels to mark each of the treatments she’s done previously. Corcoran also noted her regular maintenance procedures, including laser treatments, quarterly facial fillers, ear fillers, monthly brow waxes, and professional teeth whitening, plus a haircut and color every six weeks. ADVERTISEMENT

The businesswoman is no stranger to sharing the measures she took to achieve her millionaire status, but she’s occasionally given fans details on her personal life, even crediting one plastic surgeon procedure for saving her life, as noted by USA Today. “I had built my business, sold it, and I worked so hard, such long hours, building that business that I looked it—my face looked it—I decided to have a facelift,” Corcoran said to YouTuber Doctor Mike in 2023. “I was 46, went to the best surgeon in New York, checked everybody out, showed up at his office ready to make my appointment for the facelift, and he sent me to a cancer doctor.”