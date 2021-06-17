I Think My New Stick Vacuum Is a Work of Fine Art

Scouting Report: This lightweight, strong, cordless vacuum cleans circles around the competition.

I was a Navigator girl. Just ask my husband. Before the Shark Wandvac came into my life, I actually didn’t think I could do better than the vacuum I already had. But as it turns out, my former cordless vacuum and I were a little… incompatible. I just didn’t want to admit it. With its brush roller, it was prone to picking up more than just dirt. I often found the bristles bound up with my hair (and with hair belonging to my faithful canine companions, Pickle and Herbert).

Enter the Wandvac. This lightweight, upright vacuum cleans circles around my old vac. The rubber, Chevron-shaped brushes (called power fins) are self-cleaning, meaning that no hair gums up the works—ever. It’s much easier to maneuver, thanks to the fact that it weighs just over five pounds. And it has a built-in hand vac—weighing in at a feather-light two pounds—that unclips and can be used on those hard-to-reach places (refrigerator gap, I’m looking at you). It’s less splurge-y than a Dyson, and it has a decent battery life that makes it through my entire house without even threatening to die on me.

About that hand vac. There’s an extendable feature that essentially turns your two-pound vacuum into a long, suctioned wand. You know those cobwebs you’ve been staring at in the corner of your living room’s wall and ceiling? Stare no more. There’s even a power boost function that offers an extra jolt of suction when you need it most. Cobwebs, beware.

But possibly my favorite feature of my Wandvac is the emptying mechanism. Depress two buttons, separate the hand vac from the base, and then press the release, and voila: a cone-shaped mound of dirt is instantly ejected straight into the trash. My new favorite activity involves a quick pass around the house with the vac, followed by one clean ejection, a testament to how much dirt my home is secretly hiding. In fact, this vacuum is so easy to empty that doing so is part of the fun. Is there anything more satisfying than expelling a full cartridge of no-longer-ground-into-your-carpet dirt into the garbage can?

You may be wondering whether or not a vacuum cleaner can be a work of art. I say, yes. In my house, the slim, streamlined vac sits on a charging base that’s tucked between my dining room’s live orange tree and antique buffet, a piece of domestic scenery that’s proudly on display. As for the rest of my house, it sparkles these days, thanks to my easy, breezy daily vacuum.

