She-Hulk Is ‘Not a Superhero’ in Pitch-Perfect New Trailer

She’s here. She’s green. And she can be quite mean—but only when angry. That’s right folks, the long awaited trailer for Marvel’s highly-anticipated She-Hulk series on Disney Plus has arrived—and with it a premiere date of August 17.

The show, officially titled She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, stars Tatiana Maslany of Orphan Black fame as high-powered lawyer Jennifer Walters, who moonlights when angry as the titular green badass.

The under 2-minute trailer gives fans a quick glimpse at the series– which includes a good amount of screen time for Mark Ruffalo’s MCU Bruce Banner/The Hulk, who is Walters’ cousin. From the looks of it, Ruffalo’s Smart Hulk serves as something of a mentor to Walters who seems to be struggling to juggle her life, friends and career specializing in “superhuman law” with her easily ticked off green alter-ego.

The series also sees the return of Tim Roth’s Emil Blonsky/Abomination from 2008’s The Incredible Hulk and Benedict Wong’s Wong. Newcomers to the Marvel universe in this series include Jameela Jamil, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Ginger Gonzaga, Jon Bass and Josh Segarra.

The best line of the trailer comes towards the end when a friend tells Maslany’s Walters that she “could be an Avenger” and she replies: “Oh, I am not a superhero. That is for billionaires and narcissists. And adult orphans for some reason.”

You gotta love it when Marvel gets meta.