She Went From Homeless to Millionaire Thanks to OnlyFans

Nevvy Cakes, whose real name is Nevaeh (or Heaven backwards), went from being homeless to making $90,000 per month creating adult content for sites like OnlyFans from the comfort of her home. A newly purchased one at that.

“I was homeless in Jacksonville, Florida, where I was raised and grew up,” the 21-year-old tells The Daily Beast. “Until I was 12 my mom raised me and then my grandmother. My mom was abusive and then we were sleeping couch to couch when I was younger.”

According to Nevvy Cakes, the family had very little money. When her mother lucked into a small house or apartment, they would move in and live there for about six months before they were forced to crash somewhere else for the next several years. They eventually chose to live with her grandmother in order to offer the family a degree of stability.

It was during the COVID-19 pandemic that Nevvy Cakes decided to break into the adult industry. She was 18 years old, overworked, underpaid, and dealing with a variety of health issues.

“The pandemic was just about to happen, and I was getting really bad cysts on my ovaries,” explains Nevvy Cakes, who suffers from endometriosis. “I really can’t work anymore. I can’t get out of bed most days.” She adds, “I need something that’s going to make me a big bag that I don’t have to do too much anymore.”

It was a random encounter from a stranger that led her to look into OnlyFans.

“This girl came into my job a while back and was like, ‘You’re too pretty to be working here. Try OnlyFans.’ I didn’t even know what that was,” she recalls.

So, the woman showed her—and revealed that she was pulling in around $15,000 a month off the content subscription service. Her initial forays into sex work, however, proved dangerous.

“During the pandemic I meet this guy [on Tinder] and he’s like this car dealership man. He tried to put me into a sex-trafficking ring... so glad I got out of it,” says Nevvy Cakes.

“ During the pandemic I meet this guy [on Tinder] and he’s like this car dealership man. He tried to put me into a sex-trafficking ring... so glad I got out of it. ”

Nevvy Cakes then turned to social media.

“As this is going on, I had a Snapchat and these guys kept asking me for nudes, and I said, ‘OK, you know what? Five dollars for a picture of my boobs,’” she remembers. “He sent me the money. I sent the picture with emojis on my boobs. I said, if you want to see the emojis off send me $50, and he sent me $50. At the time, I had like $20 in my bank account.”

Before her lucrative career in adult content creation, Nevvy Cakes worked three jobs—one a taxing graveyard shift, raking in less than $45,000 per year. Now, she claims to make over $60,000 per month on OnlyFans, where she has two accounts plus a VIP page. She hopes to turn that VIP page into a $20,000-per-month page. Additionally, camming brings in about $8,000 a month. Nevvy Cakes says she earns $2.5 million annually. She provided her bank statement to The Daily Beast for February 2022 showing she’d earned $90,000 that month on various adult content platforms.

“I would never work another normal job again,” she states.

While the money is Brown's primary incentive for creating adult content, she enjoys the spotlight as well.

“I used to watch the Playboy shows. Porn hasn’t always been a dream of mine,” she offers. “I’ve always wanted to be in the limelight and be seen, so I guess it plays a part in this now.”

While the money has been life-changing, her new line of work has caused some family strife. A family friend sent a sexually explicit Snapchat video of her to her father.

“A month into doing a Snapchat premium [my father’s] friend texted him a video of me masturbating on camera, and that’s when we got into a fallout,” she shares. “We speak every now and then, but we barely talk because he doesn’t like my job... of course.”

Along with family ties being strained, Nevvy Cakes says her career can cause her to feel unsafe at times.

“It’s a part of the job. I definitely don’t feel safe all of the time,” she admits. “I remember when I first started someone found my address and I had to move. I have had stalkers. I would get followed at the mall and they would try to follow me home.”

For anyone who might be intrigued by the hefty cash there is to be made on adult content sites, Brown says, “My only warning is do it the best way. Do it with all of your heart. Once you’re in it, you’re not going to be off of it. There will always be that picture of you. Just always keep it professional. You have to really treat it as your job. This has been the best thing to happen to me.”