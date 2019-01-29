Shearling Boots That Keep Your Feet Warm, Dry, and Fashionable

For years, I had a pair of UGG boots that I would shove my feet into basically every day from December through February when I had to go outside. They were clunky and annoying and not great looking, but they felt like wearing a hug.

Flash forward to 2019 and shearling boots are everywhere. From the NYC moms wearing No. 6 boots to designer shearling on the runway, the fluffy stuff is here to stay. There are many different styles of shearing boots, so figure out what kind you want and bite the bullet. Your warm feet will thank you.

There’s no denying it that men’s boots have an air of sophistication about them, even when they’re lined with fur. These Bruno Magli boots will make any outfit look more put together, while also keeping your feet warm and dry and wrapped in fluffy shearling.

A good friend of mine pulled up to our New Year’s Eve party wearing these shearling-lined Doc Martens and I was instantly jealous. The Lenore Chelsea boot is easy to get on and off as you contemplate trekking out in the cold, and the sleek design means you don’t have to worry about taking them off if you’re in the office.

When it comes to men’s shoes, Vince knows just what to do. The minimalist style of the Counter Shearling Lined boot is offset by the plush, grey shearling inside. The chunky treaded sole gives these a bit of an edge, while also adding to their durability in inclement weather.

Obviously, No. 6 boots will be on here. The classic shearling clog boot is large and in charge and will make everyone around you feel jealous of just how comfortable your feet are. The extended shaft also allows you to tuck your jeans into them, so there's worrying about any soggy bottoms.

These 3.1 Phillip Lim boots are the ones you’ll want to wear with every outfit. They are made from supple leather and a bold, silver zipper runs up one side. They can go from snowy day to night out in no time and will look good with practically any outfit (maybe not snow pants, though).

Aquatalia makes some incredible waterproof leather boots, and these are no different. Motorcycle-inspired boots are great for anyone that has to slosh through slush puddles on their commute, and they won’t quit on keeping your feet toasty.

