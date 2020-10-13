These Soft and Environmentally Friendly Sheets are on Sale

PRIME DAY 2020

Because Sheets & Giggles’ sheets are made from Eucalyptus, they’re soft and good for the environment, too.

Spending more time in bed? You deserve an upgrade. These Eucalyptus bed sheets are soft, breathable, hypoallergenic, and good for the environment. That’s right, they’re sustainably made, too. Just clip the on-screen coupon to save 20% on a new set of bedsheets that will transform your bedroom.

Sheets & Giggles Bed Sheets

20% Off

Buy on Amazon$118

Free Shipping | Free Returns

