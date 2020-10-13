These Soft and Environmentally Friendly Sheets are on Sale

- Save 20% on Sheets & Giggles Bedsheets
- Scouted Contributor Jessica Booth says the Sheets & Giggles bed sheets transformed her bed. Not only are they environmentally friendly, but because they’re made from eucalyptus, they’re extraordinarily soft, too.
- Shop the rest of our Prime Day deal picks here.
Spending more time in bed? You deserve an upgrade. These Eucalyptus bed sheets are soft, breathable, hypoallergenic, and good for the environment. That’s right, they’re sustainably made, too. Just clip the on-screen coupon to save 20% on a new set of bedsheets that will transform your bedroom.
Sheets & Giggles Bed Sheets
20% Off
Let Scouted guide you to the best Prime Day deals. Shop Here >
Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.