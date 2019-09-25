Shep Smith Hammers Fox News Guest for ‘Repugnant’ Attack on Colleague Judge Napolitano

Fox News anchor Shep Smith took aim Wednesday at Trump ally and frequent Fox News guest Joe diGenova for calling his colleague, senior judicial analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano, a “fool” during a Tuesday night appearance on Tucker Carlson Tonight.

Napolitano declared on Tuesday that Trump effectively admitted to committing a crime with his phone call to the Ukrainian president. That evening, diGenova went off on the judge while reacting to his analysis.

“I think Judge Napolitano is a fool. And what he said today is foolish,” diGenova exclaimed. “No, it is not a crime. Let me underscore emphatically that nothing that the president said on that call or what we think he said on that call constitutes a crime and even if he had said you’re not gonna get the money, it wouldn’t be a crime.”

After hosting Napolitano to discuss the White House’s release of the memo describing Trump’s call, Smith took a moment to address diGenova’s comments from the night prior. And he did not hold back.

“Last night on this network during prime time opinion programming, a partisan guest who supports President Trump was asked about Judge Napolitano’s legal assessment and when he was asked, he said unchallenged ‘Judge Napolitano is a fool,’” Smith stated, taking a not-so-veiled shot at Carlson in the process.

“Attacking our colleague, who is here to offer legal assessments, on our air in our work home is repugnant,” he concluded.