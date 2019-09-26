Shep, Judge Nap, Tucker and the Fox News Civil War Over Impeachment

As an impeachment inquiry looms over President Donald Trump, some Fox News anchors and right-wing commentators have begun openly insulting one another over the president asking Ukrainian President Zelensky, via a July phone call, to investigate Joe Biden.

“It is a crime for the president to solicit aid for his campaign from a foreign government,” Judge Andrew Napolitano, a Fox News senior judicial analyst, said Tuesday on consummate newsman Shepard Smith’s daytime broadcast.

That analysis clearly irked a frequent Tucker Carlson guest, Joe diGenova, a right-wing conspiracy theorist, who later that night called Napolitano a “fool” on-air.

The next afternoon, Smith looked sternly into the camera and called the insult of a fellow Fox colleague “repugnant.”

And, of course, that was followed by diGenova reprising that evening on Carlson’s show for a segment in which the primetime host mocked Smith’s “repugnant” line and diGenova said he would “educate” the judge.

Outside of the Shep/Judge vs. Tucker/diGenova spat, Fox’s mid-afternoon gabfest The Five also had a blow-up of its own this week when its lone liberal panelist Juan Williams accused his co-hosts of peddling White House talking points on Ukraine.

“Asking a foreign government to investigate a political rival is illegal,” Williams referred back to Napolitano’s analysis. In return, his co-host Jesse Watters, a Trump booster, accused him of using the judge’s “talking points.”

Watch the video above to see the sparring in action.