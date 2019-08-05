Shep Smith Soberly Notes We'll Soon Offer More ‘Thoughts and Prayers’ for Another Mass Shooting

Fox News anchor Shepard Smith began his Monday afternoon news broadcast by observing that all the offerings of “thoughts and prayers” in the wake of two horrific mass shootings over the weekend will be tossed out “soon yet again” after another similar tragedy occurs in the near future.

“Yet again in America,” Smith soberly noted. “Yet again in America, innocent families are slumped to their knees in grief living an unimaginable weight, to retrieve the bullet-riddled bodies of their children. Yet again in America, we search our souls for answers, beg our leaders for solutions that thus far have not come.”

Explaining that, per one measurement, the massacres in El Paso and Dayton brought the number of American mass shootings this year to 251, the Fox News anchor said this was a “uniquely American” problem before describing the scenes at both shootings.

Smith went on to highlight several other notorious public mass shootings, pointing out that this has now become “sadly routine” in this country.

“After all, the Gilroy Garlic Festival was just last week,” Smith emotionally declared. “Remember that? Remember the details of that one? They do in Gilroy. Or Las Vegas or the Pulse nightclub. The synagogue in Pittsburgh. The Sikh temple in Wisconsin. The Baptist church in Texas. The Bible study in Charleston.”

Telling viewers that they may remember some of the details of some of these events, Smith explained that the survivors will say that they “never forget.”

“You can’t forget ever,” he said, adding: “Each time we hear kids cry, parents pray and politicians promise. Then it happens yet again in America.”

After noting that these most recent survivors will remember the gory moments of the shootings, Smith then concluded by suggesting that nothing will likely change in this nation.

“Now, gun laws,” he said. “Regulations. Background checks. Soft targets. Body armor. Death penalty. Mental health. Time for action. I promise. Thoughts and prayers. We hear you. We heard you last time. And the time before that. We will likely do it all soon yet again in America.”