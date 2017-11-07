Sheriff: MLB Legend Roy Halladay Dead in Plane Crash

Former Major League Baseball pitcher Roy Halladay died in a plane crash off the coast of Florida on Tuesday, the Pasco County sheriff said. Halladay won two Cy Young awards and appeared in eight All-Star games during his career with the Toronto Blue Jays and the Philadelphia Phillies. In 2010 with the Phillies, he threw a perfect game during the regular season and a no-hitter in the postseason. He had a stellar 3.38 earned-run average (ERA) in 16 seasons. “There are no words to describe the sadness that the entire Phillies family is feeling over the loss of one of the most respected human beings to ever play the game,” the Phillies said in a statement. Halladay was 40.