Shooting at Health Clinic in Minnesota Leaves Several Wounded

Police in Buffalo, Minnesota have taken a suspect into custody after an apparent mass shooting at a health clinic on Tuesday morning.

Police responded to a call at 10:54 a.m. local time warning of a “gun incident” at the clinic, a spokesperson for the police department said.

In live-streamed footage of the Allina Clinic Crossroads by local news station KARE 11, several of the clinic’s front windows appear to be shattered and an empty wheelchair can be seen out the front.

Police Chief Pat Budke told KSTP that there are victims but “we don’t know of any fatalities right now.” Kelly Prestidge, an office manager for the Buffalo Police Department, told the Associated Press there were multiple victims.

Budke told KSTP that a bomb squad was also heading to the scene. The ATF tweeted that they were en route.

According to KSTP, a suspect is in custody, and there is no current public threat. A spokesperson for the department told The Daily Beast that she could not confirm the number of people who had been shot.

A spokesperson for the Minnesota Department of Public Health told The Daily Beast he didn’t immediately know if the clinic had been administering COVID-19 vaccinations.

North Memorial Health Hospital, where several victims were reportedly taken, did not respond to a request for information. Alina declined to comment, directing The Daily Beast to law enforcement.