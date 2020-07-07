A Little Girl in Pigtails Left Fatherless by America’s Other Epidemic

Khloe is 7 years old and her left hand was in her father’s right as they walked down a Bronx street early Sunday evening. She was wearing a summer dress. Her hair was in pigtails.

Back in the spring, the whole city had been filled with the sirens of ambulances responding to COVID-19 cases. Then had come the protests over police brutality, and squad car sirens were everywhere.

But the protests had subsided and the city had quelled the virus, at least for the moment. And New York seemed a better place to be on the Fourth of July weekend than Texas or Florida or Arizona.