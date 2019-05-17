In Need of an Athleticwear Upgrade? Get Up to 70% Select Adidas Items

If there were ever a time to take stock of your athleticwear, right now would be it. Why is that, you ask? Oh, just a simple 80+ item Adidas sale on Jet.com.

This sale spans multiple categories, from running sneakers like the Men’s PrimeKnit for $60 (29% off) to everyday-wear like the $15 Women’s Winners Tee (35% off). You’re getting up to 70% off select Adidas styles across men’s and women’s, plus kids’ items as well. You could easily outfit the entire family in Adidas from head to toe.

Need a great pair of running shoes you could easily wear when you’re in the office, try the sleek Women’s Ultraboost x Clima Shoes, down to $80 (20% off). The Men’s Duramo Slides are $15 and are the kind of shoes you’ll want to keep by the front door in case you have to quickly run out of the house. This sale truly encompasses everything Adidas does well, and you can get a piece of it for up to 70% off from Jet.com.

