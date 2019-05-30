Save On Dozens of Cole Haan Styles During Nordstrom Rack’s Flash Sale

If you’re in the process of taking stock of your shoe collection and just can’t seem to find that one shoe that really feels like you, look no further than Nordstrom Rack’s sale on Cole Haan styles for both men and women.

This sale has something for everyone and it’s perfect timing seeing as finally (finally!) the weather is getting nice. There are tons of sandals for women like the Fernanda Grand Flat Sandal, down to $70. Or go for the breathable go-anywhere-do-anything Ella 2.0 Stitchlite Oxford Sneaker, the perfect pair for shorts or skirts in the breezy summer weather. It’s on sale for $80. Men can shop the ever-popular oxfords, like the $90 Original Grand Wingtip Leather Derby that can take you from boardroom to drinks without trouble. Or prepare for the cooler weather with a pair of the Watson II Chukka Boot, down to $130. There are multiple pages to this sale, so you’ll be sure to find something to add to your shoe wardrobe.

