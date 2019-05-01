Crate & Barrel is Giving You Up to 55% Off and Free Shipping on Select Cookware Sets — Here Are the Ones To Get

Whether you’re adding onto your preexisting kitchenware assortment or overhauling your entire collection, Crate & Barrel’s Cookware Sale has something for you. Get up to 55% off, plus free shipping, when you use the code COOKWARE at checkout. There are sets of varying sizes from kitchen giants like All Clad, Greenpad, Calphalon, and more. Here are some of the best to choose from.

Cuisinart French Classic Stainless Steel 10-Piece Cookware Set, $399 (51% off): Stainless steel with an aluminum core, this French-made set comes with a 2-qt. saucepan with a lid, 3-qt. sauté pan with a helper handle and a lid, 4.5-qt. Dutch oven with a lid, 8-qt. stockpot with a lid, 8" French skillet and 10" French skillet.

All-Clad HA1 Hard Anodized Nonstick 3-Piece Set, $150 (33% off): This 3-piece set features triple-bonded, hard-anodized aluminum with stainless steel and is a quick-and-dirty way to outfit your kitchen.

GreenPan Venice Pro Ceramic Nonstick 3-Piece Set, $150 (29% off): Add an 8 qt. stockpot, steamer basket and strainer lid to your kitchenware that boasts aluminum, ceramic, stainless steel, and glass.

OXO Non-Stick Pro 12-Piece Cookware Set, $225 (25% off): Great if you’re starting from scratch, this huge set includes an 8" fry pan, a 10" fry pan, a 1 qt. covered saucepan, a 2 qt. covered saucepan, a 3 qt./9.5" covered skillet, a 3 qt. covered Dutch oven, and a 6 qt. covered stockpot.

ZWILLING J.A. Henckels VistaClad Ceramic Non-Stick 10-Piece Cookware Set, $400 (38% off): Crate and Barrel partnered with J.A. Henckels to bring you a ceramic nonstick cookware set with an 8" frypan, a 10" frypan, a 1-qt. saucepan with a lid, a 2-qt. saucepan with lid, a 3-qt. sauté pan with a lid, and a 6-qt. Dutch oven with lid.

All-Clad d3 Stainless 10-Piece Cookware Set with Bonus, $700 (46% off): This dishwasher-safe set can be used in all types of cooktops (including induction) and comes with 8" and 10" fry pans, 2-qt. and 3-qt. covered saucepans, a 3-qt. covered sauté pan and an 8-qt. stockpot with lid.

