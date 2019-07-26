Give Your Skin a Fighting Chance and Get Top-Tier Skincare for 20% Off from Kiehl’s

Some of my favorite skincare items are from Kiehl’s. The Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado is one of my favorites (and one of the few eye creams that I think does anything) and the Midnight Recovery Concentrate has a cult-following for a reason. If you want to add top-shelf skincare to your bathroom cabinet, you can get some for 20% off right now with the code LIFERIDE.

In celebration of the brand’s 10th year of LifeRide, a charity ride for amfAR, you can get 20% off some of its best-selling skincare. The highly-rated Ultra Facial Cream is a 24-hour moisturizer packed with ingredients to help smooth and plump your skin. Get a 1.7oz jar for $24 during the sale. Or add the Powerful Wrinkle-Reducing Eye Cream that’s packed to the brim with wrinkle-fighting compounds and is on sale for $34. And if you’re in the market for a mask, the Turmeric & Cranberry Seed Energizing Radiance Mask is one part pore-clearing mask and one part skin buffing treatment. It’s on sale for $34. With so many options for skincare domination, you’re bound to find your next holy grail item on sale. | Shop at Kiehl's >

